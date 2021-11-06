The Jerusalem Quartet And Amanda Forsyth to Perform at 92Y

The 92nd Street Y will present the Jerusalem Quartet and Amanda Forsyth, cello, playing Schubert, Hadyn, and more on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 48 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/jerusalem-quartet.

The splendid Jerusalem Quartet returns to 92Y with a program of music by Shostakovich and Haydn. Lush, sublime chamber music, from a beloved ensemble, which is then joined by noted cellist Amanda Forsyth in a performance of Schubert's radiant Cello Quintet in C Major.

The program includes:

Haydn, Quartet in F Minor, Op. 20, No. 5

Shostakovich, Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108

Schubert, Quintet in C Major, D. 956

Alexander Pavlovsky, violin

Sergei Bresler, violin

Ori Kam, viola

Kyril Zlotnikov, cello

Amanda Forsyth, cello

Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more. A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.