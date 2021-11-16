The Iridium Set To Re-open December 2021; Macy Gray Returns For New Year's Eve 2021

The Iridium, the world-famous jazz, rock, and blues club best known as the "Home of Les Paul," today announced its re-opening December 2021 and the return of R&B/neo-soul icon Macy Gray for a special New Year's Eve 2021 run of shows.

Tickets are on sale now at TheIridium.com for all three performances Thursday, December 30 (8:30pm), Friday, December 31 (7:00pm & 10:15pm), and Saturday, January 1 (8:00pm & 10:30pm). New Year's Eve Holiday Bash packages offered will feature a pre fixe menu with open bar and an escort to watch Times Square's famous midnight ball drop.

The legendary Times Square venue's full lineup of shows will be revealed in the weeks to come at TheIridium.com. The Iridium's sister property upstairs from the venue, Ellen's Stardust Diner, best known for its singing wait staff of aspiring actors and Broadway performers, has reopened today and Lessing's Hospitality Group is the management company responsible for oversight and day-to-day operations of Ellen's Stardust Diner and The Iridium. Both locations employ more than 200 people including waitstaff, bussers, dishwashers, chefs, and more, and Ellen's Stardust Diner and The Iridium temporarily closed their doors due to complications from the pandemic.

"We had just celebrated our 25th anniversary when COVID-19 happened," says Ron Sturm, owner of The Iridium. "Like many establishments throughout the city that have suffered over the past year and a half we were forced to shut down indefinitely. We are so grateful to now be able to re-open and have Macy back here with us for her annual New Year's Eve shows."

Since 1994, when The Iridium first opened at 44 West 63rd Street, the venue has established itself as a storied musical landmark - from its cameo in the first season of "Friends," to hosting rock royalty like David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, and Slash who were regulars at Les Paul's weekly residency at The Iridium which lasted for 14 years until his passing in 2009. The Iridium, now located at 1650 Broadway, has also hosted Front and Center, public television's critically acclaimed series, and MTV Live Setlist, showcasing next generation talent spanning pop, rock, and R&B.

Artists that have graced The Iridium stage over the past 25 years include Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, Jeff Beck, Michael Brecker, Sheryl Crow, George Ezra, Billy F Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Joe Jackson, Stanley Jordan, Dua Lipa, Steve Miller, Muna, Max Roach, Joe Satriani, The Rolling Stones' Mick Taylor and Charlie Watts, Rob Thomas, Jimmie Vaughan, Joe Walsh, Zakk Wylde, among many, many others.

A mainstay performer at The Iridium, Macy Gray will once again ring in a new year with an intimate show featuring fan favorites, as well as all-new music that she will play for the very first time live. Gray is set to release her highly anticipated new album The Reset in February 2022, which will serve as the debut of her new ensemble, Macy Gray and The California Jet Club, a collective composed of Gray, bassist Alex Kyhn, drummer Tamir Barzilay, and keyboardist Billy Wes. The Reset showcases Gray's broad emotional vocal range and is the embodiment of her and the band's passion for the simple pleasures in life. Hit singles of the new album include "Thinking of You", "Undone" and "Disco."

For tickets to New Year's Eve 2021 with Macy Gray at The Iridium go to TicketWeb via www.theiridium.com or The Iridium box office located at 1650 Broadway at 51st Street, 212.582.2121.