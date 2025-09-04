The International Contemporary Ensemble Names Billy Fidler As Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Contemporary Ensemble has revealed that Billy Fidler has proudly joined the Ensemble as its Executive Director.

The International Contemporary Ensemble is a leading force shaping the future of new music, curating each season with a spirit of adventure, exploration, and freedom. By cultivating deep relationships with artists to develop groundbreaking new works, the Ensemble continues to influence the direction of the field and redefine the possibilities of contemporary music worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Billy as the new executive director of the International Contemporary Ensemble," says Sayiddah McCree, Co-President of the Board. "He brings a visionary approach centered on collaboration with the musicians, staff, and artistic director-strengthening the Ensemble through its collective genius. His exceptional administrative and managerial skills, combined with a profound commitment to deep listening, will empower the Ensemble as it enters its next chapter."

"I am honored to join the International Contemporary Ensemble," says Billy Fidler, "and could not be more excited to work together with the incredible and talented musicians, Artistic Director George Lewis, staff, and Board in the next chapter of this storied group. At every level, the Ensemble's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and creative risk-taking is unmatched, and its championing of diverse artistic voices is more important than ever. I am energized for the new work ahead of us, continuing to build on the spirit of exploration and experimentation with artists and audiences alike."

A classically trained percussionist with over a decade of leadership experience in New York City's most dynamic arts and philanthropic institutions, Billy Fidler brings a rare blend of artistic insight, strategic fundraising expertise, and entrepreneurial awareness to the role. He has held key development roles at leading cultural institutions, including Park Avenue Armory, St. Ann's Warehouse, City Parks Foundation, and the Mellon Foundation, and most recently served as Campaign Director for the NYC Green Fund, where he led a $25 million fundraising effort to support community-led work in parks and public spaces across the five boroughs. Fidler is driven by a belief that transformative art should be accessible to all, and is honored to help lead the Ensemble into its next chapter of bold artistic innovation.

"I am most excited that Billy has joined us," says Artistic Director George Lewis. "His vast experience as an arts professional and his progressive and creative ideas bode well for our journey together. Billy understands the life-changing potential of the new and experimental in encouraging audiences to embrace the practice of freedom."

This season, the Ensemble embarks on a journey of collaborative exploration, presenting bold projects that challenge and expand how we experience sound. Season highlights include groundbreaking collaborations with multidisciplinary artists Jennie C. Jones and Stephen Prina, reflecting the Ensemble's fearless spirit of innovation. The acclaimed Composing While Black series also returns, with powerful concerts and residencies at Wien Modern and Oberlin Conservatory, spotlighting visionary composers such as Hannah Kendall, Anthony Braxton, Tyshawn Sorey, and Courtney Bryan.