The Ibla Foundation Presents Their International Competition Winners At Carnegie Hall On May 10

The Ibla Foundation of New York and Dr. Salvatore Moltisanti will present their 30th Annual International Grand Prize Competition Winners in concert on Tuesday, May 10 @ 7 PM at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, 154 West 57th Street in Manhattan.

Dr. Moltisanti, recognized as one of the foremost Italian pianists of his generation, presents 2021s Ibla competition winners from around the world making their Carnegie Hall Debut. Foundation Prize Winners who will perform include Takamori Arai, Violin (JAPAN); Ayano Baba, Piano (JAPAN), Michael Barimo, Whistler (USA); Giampiero Bugliarello, Piano (ITALY); David Cieri, Piano (USA); Maria Criscione, Guitar (ITALY); Octávio Deluchi, Guitar (BRAZIL); Luigi Gordano, Accordion (ITALY); Haruna Furukawa, Flute (JAPAN); Alexander Kato-Willis, Piano (USA/JAPAN); Tamara Licheli, Piano (GEORGIA); Haruna Miyakagawa, Guitar (JAPAN), Armando Sabbarese, Piano (ITALY); Reina Suzuki, Soprano (JAPAN) and Masaya Tanaka, Piano (JAPAN).

Selections will include instrumental and vocal music from old and new classical masters. More program information at http://www.ibla.org/.

Tickets for the May 10 concert may be purchased by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, online at https://www.carnegiehall.org/Cart/Event-Seating?itemNumber=41696#/, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office. For press tickets or more information, please contact the Ibla Foundation at 212-387-0111 or visit them online at http://www.ibla.org.

The Ibla Foundation in New York City organizes an annual music competition for pianists, singers, instrumentalists and composers which takes place during each July in Ragusa Ibla, in the southeastern corner of Sicily. Winners are presented the following year in such venues as Carnegie Hall in New York, Tokyo Opera City Hall and other prestigious venues in Canada, Europe and the U.S. The 2022 Competition is scheduled to take place from July 2 to 7 in the magnificent baroque quarters of Ragusa Ibla. Visit the Foundation at http://www.ibla.org/.