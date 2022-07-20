The Harlem School of the Arts Summer Dance Intensive 2022 Is Back With An Impressive List Of Guest Artists

The fourth annual Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) Summer Dance Intensive 2022 classes will begin on August 8-26 for students ages 8-25. One of the most comprehensive and rigorous programs in the country, the HSA Summer Dance Intensive was designed to advance technique, skills, and the proficiency of participating students. Auditions for this year's intensive have begun and will continue through July 22nd.

The intensive is ballet based and meant for students with at least three years of consistent training. To complement the ballet focus, the intensive will also offer contemporary, Broadway Dance, Jazz, Horton Technique, Improvisation, Street Jazz, Hip-Hop and more. In celebration of the on-going partnership with the Radio City Rockettes, precision technique classes will be held weekly and led by members of the famed dance troupe. An addition to this year's curriculum is the weekly Lindy Hop classes, thanks to a new partnership with the Harlem Swing Dance Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving Harlem's signature cultural dance.

"The HSA Summer Dance Intensive is a chance for students to sharpen and strengthen their technique. Students often improve immensely over the summer due to the daily schedule of rigorous classes. There is also the opportunity of working with a variety of teachers and learning different styles of dance," said Mr. Leyland Simmons, HSA Dance Chair.

Under Mr. Simmons' guidance an impressive list of returning guest artists has been gathered for this year's intensive, including Caitlin Abraham, choreographer, teacher, Broadway performer in "An American in Paris"; Kelly Marsh IV, a former member of Complexions Contemporary Ballet; Christopher Jackson a faculty member with Ailey where he once danced under the direction of Judith Jamison; Ashley Mayeux, a current member of the Ailey Company.

This is what they will each focus on and what dancer students can look forward to:

Caitlin Abraham: Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz, Broadway Dance

Kelly Marsh: Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop

Ashley Mayeux: Ballet, Contemporary, Horton Technique

Christopher Jackson: Ballet, Street Jazz, Contemporary, Improv

Rockettes: Precision Technique

Harlem Swing Dance Society: Lindy Hop

TO APPLY

Submit a two-minute video in which you present yourself:

· dancing in one of the following forms: Ballet, Modern, or Contemporary

· standing in 1st arabesque and tendu a la seconde.

Include your name/age and submit videos to lsimmons@hsanyc.org no later than July 22. *

*Upon review by Leyland Simmons, HSA Dance Chair, you will receive a link to formally register for the Summer Dance Intensive.

For more information on the HSA dance program and more on the organization, visit www.hsanyc.org.