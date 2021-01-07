The Global Music Venue Jazz to Run January 15-17, 2021

The inaugural Global Music Venue Jazz Fest will run January 15-17, 2021. Along with its impressive lineup of performance artists, the festival will offer a series of free virtual educational workshops for aspiring jazz musicians. Participants include Terri Lyne Carrington, John Patitucci, Kenny Werner, Larry Goldings, Melissa Aldana, Peter Berinstein, Sullivan Fortner, Lage Lund, Alexa Tarantino, Gilad Hekselman, and Tom Oren. There will be an interactive Q&A session after each performance.

Global Music Venue Jazz Fest is an initiative by producer Lolivone de la Rosa. De la Rosa is a guitarist and composer herself currently pursuing a degree in Contemporary Writing & Production and Guitar Performance at Berklee College of Music - where she has been under the tutelage of Carrington and the several Berklee professors involved in the event.

The festival will commence on Friday, January 15 with a masterclass by guitarist Peter Bernstein. This private masterclass is exclusively designed for music students and educators from jazz education programs in Puerto Rico and will be generously hosted by Professor Fernando Mattina, a jazz guitar instructor at the Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico (CMPR).

Also on Friday, saxophonist Alexa Tarantino will offer an open masterclass, with an opening act by saxophonistBen Solomon. This free learning experience will be available to students in their senior year of college, or to those who recently graduated from a jazz affiliated music program with hopes of pursuing a career in music. A performance by Israeli guitarist Gilad Hekselman is set to conclude the first day of the festival with an evening solo performance.

Saturday, January 16 events will include performances by guitarist Lage Lund, saxophonist Melissa Aldana, with an opening act by trumpeter Milena Casado, and composer and pianist Larry Goldings. Terri Lyne Carrington andJohn Patitucci will also join the Saturday festivities for a Q&A to discuss their artistry in the rhythm section.

Pianist, arranger, and composer Tom Oren, the celebrated winner of the 2018 Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition, judged by Mr. Herbie Hancock, is set to perform on the final day of the festival, Sunday, January 17. Following him will be the world-class pianist Kenny Werner. The festival will close with a performance by acclaimed pianist, bandleader, and composer Sullivan Fortner.

Technical support for this event will be provided by guitarist Ji Xia.

For more information on the 2021 Global Music Venue Jazz Fest and ticket inquiries please visithttps://www.globalmusicvenue.com/. The event will be viewable via a private link, sent via email an hour before the event start.