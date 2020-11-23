The Dressing Room Project Returns With VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC

Today it was announced that Michael Kushner's The Dressing Room Project returns with a socially distanced behind the scenes photoshoot of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC.

The Dressing Room Project was created by Michael Kushner of Michael Kushner Photography, TDRP goes behind the scenes of Broadway's best performances featuring experiences you won't find anywhere else. In an editorial, blog style format - you'll learn the ins and outs of Broadway's best performers.

VOYEUR is an open air, immersive theatrical experience that guides an intimate eight-person audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre. It is a unique blend of theater, dance, art, walking tour, live music and puppetry.

The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the bohemian world of 1899 Paris. Performances are scheduled through January, 10 2021.

