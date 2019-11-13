The Cutting Room Presents CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG

A new rock'n cabaret musical inspired by the big band era, celebrating the love, romance & acceptance people find at Christmas time. With original rock, blues, and jazz music & lyrics performed by the Christmas Ain't A Drag Orchestra.

The show tells the tale of four lonely individuals whose lives intersect at a nightclub on Christmas Eve. Brad has lost love and is eager to find it. Holly is always looking for love but never seems to hold on to it. Trish has walled herself away from love. And, Nick is trying to break those walls down. Then there's Benedict, the owner of the club - a bah humbug kinda' guy. In the end, love conquers all! They discover love and the magic of the holiday - proving Christmas should never be a Drag!

Tickets are $50.00 - $75.00 (VIP TICKETS) RSVP @ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-aint-a-drag-tickets-70070102563.

For the last two years, the show's creative team, David George and Executive Producers' Ric Zivicand Abbe Sparks have been developing CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG - The Cabaret Musical at the iconic venue, The Cutting Room. Now, as CAAD PARTNERS, we are thrilled to Premiere the show next month in New York City.

WEBSITE: www.christmasaintadrag.com

Creative Team:

CAST:

John Carlin - Benedict Deveaux

Billy Blanks, Jr. - Holly Dei

Zachary Owen Turner - Brad Sergeant

Marc Scrivo - Nick Love

Jessie Fahay - Trish

Abdiel Jacobsen - Dragette 1 (Silver)

Shannon Coneley - Dragette 2 (Gold)

Alyson Faith - Dragette 3

FEATURING THE CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG ORCHESTRA





