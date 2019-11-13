The Cutting Room Presents CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG
A new rock'n cabaret musical inspired by the big band era, celebrating the love, romance & acceptance people find at Christmas time. With original rock, blues, and jazz music & lyrics performed by the Christmas Ain't A Drag Orchestra.
The show tells the tale of four lonely individuals whose lives intersect at a nightclub on Christmas Eve. Brad has lost love and is eager to find it. Holly is always looking for love but never seems to hold on to it. Trish has walled herself away from love. And, Nick is trying to break those walls down. Then there's Benedict, the owner of the club - a bah humbug kinda' guy. In the end, love conquers all! They discover love and the magic of the holiday - proving Christmas should never be a Drag!
Tickets are $50.00 - $75.00 (VIP TICKETS) RSVP @ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-aint-a-drag-tickets-70070102563.
For the last two years, the show's creative team, David George and Executive Producers' Ric Zivicand Abbe Sparks have been developing CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG - The Cabaret Musical at the iconic venue, The Cutting Room. Now, as CAAD PARTNERS, we are thrilled to Premiere the show next month in New York City.
WEBSITE: www.christmasaintadrag.com
Creative Team:
- Creator: David George
- Executive Producers: Abbe Sparks and Ric Zivic
- Choreographer: Billy Blanks, Jr.
- Music & Lyrics by David George and George Johnson
- Music Director: Bob Malone
CAST:
- John Carlin - Benedict Deveaux
- Billy Blanks, Jr. - Holly Dei
- Zachary Owen Turner - Brad Sergeant
- Marc Scrivo - Nick Love
- Jessie Fahay - Trish
- Abdiel Jacobsen - Dragette 1 (Silver)
- Shannon Coneley - Dragette 2 (Gold)
- Alyson Faith - Dragette 3
FEATURING THE CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG ORCHESTRA
- David George - Guitar
- Ron Negro - Drums
- Ryan Berg - Upright Bass
- Luke Williams - Piano/Keys (Assistant Musical Dir)
- Evan Kremin - Saxophone
- Brian Pareschi - Trumpet
- Matthew McDonald - Trombone
- Adam Liebreich-Johnsen - Bass Trombone
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
The Drama Book Shop, Now Co-Owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Reopen in March
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'
The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)
Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bogart Will Star in Developmental Reading of Original New Musical INDIGO
Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning compo... (read more)
Anthony Rapp Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol
Anthony Rapp has revealed that he is engaged! He made a post on Instagram, announcing that he has asked his boyfriend, Ken Ithiphol, to marry him, and... (read more)