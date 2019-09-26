The Cramer Quartet Presents BACH TO THE FUTURE Concert Series
The Cramer Quartet's season opener, "Springtime in September," focuses on Haydn's development and influence on Mozart as a quartet composer.
The program features Haydn's "Sun" Quartet Op. 20 No. 2 as well as Mozart's "Spring" Quartet K. 387, the first of the "Haydn" Quartets which were dedicated to the elder composer.
Written in the span of only ten years, these quartets showcase the radical evolution of the string quartet genre in the late 18th Century.
Get Tickets > www.musae.me/ffrcc/experiences/683/bach
3PM CONCERT
$20 advance | $25 door
$10 off for students
Limited space - advance purchase recommended
PROGRAM
Haydn String Quartet in C Major Op. 20, No. 5
Haydn String Quartet in B Minor Op. 33, No. 1
Intermission
Mozart String Quartet in G Major K. 387
FEATURING
Jessica Park, violin
Chiara Fasani Stauffer, violin
Keats Dieffenbach, viola
Shirley Hunt, cello
