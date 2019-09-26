The Cramer Quartet Presents BACH TO THE FUTURE Concert Series

The Cramer Quartet's season opener, "Springtime in September," focuses on Haydn's development and influence on Mozart as a quartet composer.

The program features Haydn's "Sun" Quartet Op. 20 No. 2 as well as Mozart's "Spring" Quartet K. 387, the first of the "Haydn" Quartets which were dedicated to the elder composer.

Written in the span of only ten years, these quartets showcase the radical evolution of the string quartet genre in the late 18th Century.

3PM CONCERT

$20 advance | $25 door

$10 off for students

Limited space - advance purchase recommended

PROGRAM

Haydn String Quartet in C Major Op. 20, No. 5

Haydn String Quartet in B Minor Op. 33, No. 1

Intermission

Mozart String Quartet in G Major K. 387

FEATURING

Jessica Park, violin

Chiara Fasani Stauffer, violin

Keats Dieffenbach, viola

Shirley Hunt, cello





