The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From West Georgia, Shenandoah, Howard, and More!

Article Pixel May. 10, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Linnea Scott from University of North Carolina School of the Arts


(Scene) Little Women
Click Here for More Information on Linnea Scott

Akeria Mariann Gant from University of West Georgia


Home from The Wiz & Monologue from The Colored Museum
Click Here for More Information on Akeria Mariann Gant

Matt Wunsch from USC


Jack from the film 'Man Up'
Click Here for More Information on Matt Wunsch

Havy Nguyen from Virginia Commonwealth University


Anywhere But Here
Click Here for More Information on Havy Nguyen

Jake Aboyoun from Marymount Manhattan College


Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jake Aboyoun

Rylie Butzbaugh-Patrick from Shenandoah University


Monologue from JUNEBUG
Click Here for More Information on Rylie Butzbaugh-Patrick

Lauren Tidmore from Baldwin Wallace University


When the Sun Comes Out (Song) and Outta Your Mind (Dance)
Click Here for More Information on Lauren Tidmore

Brittaney Duhaney from Howard University


Adelaide's Lament
Click Here for More Information on Brittaney Duhaney

Katie Willis from New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts


What Baking Can Do
Click Here for More Information on Katie Willis

Katherine Berger from University of Miami


Girl Scout
Click Here for More Information on Katherine Berger


Next on Stage

