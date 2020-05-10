Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From West Georgia, Shenandoah, Howard, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Linnea Scott from University of North Carolina School of the Arts
(Scene) Little Women
Click Here for More Information on Linnea Scott
Akeria Mariann Gant from University of West Georgia
Home from The Wiz & Monologue from The Colored Museum
Click Here for More Information on Akeria Mariann Gant
Matt Wunsch from USC
Jack from the film 'Man Up'
Click Here for More Information on Matt Wunsch
Havy Nguyen from Virginia Commonwealth University
Anywhere But Here
Click Here for More Information on Havy Nguyen
Jake Aboyoun from Marymount Manhattan College
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jake Aboyoun
Rylie Butzbaugh-Patrick from Shenandoah University
Monologue from JUNEBUG
Click Here for More Information on Rylie Butzbaugh-Patrick
Lauren Tidmore from Baldwin Wallace University
When the Sun Comes Out (Song) and Outta Your Mind (Dance)
Click Here for More Information on Lauren Tidmore
Brittaney Duhaney from Howard University
Adelaide's Lament
Click Here for More Information on Brittaney Duhaney
Katie Willis from New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts
What Baking Can Do
Click Here for More Information on Katie Willis
Katherine Berger from University of Miami
Girl Scout
Click Here for More Information on Katherine Berger
