The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From TCU, Pace, AMDA, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Morgan Lennon from New York University
Cabaret Reel
Click Here for More Information on Morgan Lennon
JT Snyder from Texas Christian University
Senior Showcase ('Maria' - West Side Story, A Bronx Tale- Monologue, 'Step too Far'-Aida
Click Here for More Information on JT Snyder
Michael Santomassimo from Pace University
Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Michael Santomassimo
Kaimana Neil from Roosevelt University
Taking The Wheel
Click Here for More Information on Kaimana Neil
Izzy Mercaldo from Western Connecticut State University
Put The Gun Down
Click Here for More Information on Izzy Mercaldo
Caitlin Grace Rose from Fresno Pacific University
Monologue: Fat Men In Skirts
Click Here for More Information on Caitlin Grace Rose
Isabella Dunsieth from University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theatre BFA Actor Training Program
Monologues: Margaret from Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare; Jackie-O from The House of Yes by Wendy MacLeod
Click Here for More Information on Isabella Dunsieth
Mafe Parada Ruiz from University of West Florida
'Love Rosie' Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Mafe Parada Ruiz
Alexandra Fiscus from AMDA College of the Performing Arts
Gimme Gimme
Click Here for More Information on Alexandra Fiscus
Carmen Burbridge from Shenandoah University
Monologue: Pocatello by Samuel D. Hunter
Click Here for More Information on Carmen Burbridge
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Clarifies That Nick Cordero Still Requires 'Assisted Breathing' Despite Successful Tracheostomy
Amanda Kloots shared yesterday that Nick underwent a successful tracheostomy procedure. It was incorrectly reported that this means Nick is now able t... (read more)
PHOTO: Lea Michele Reveals Her First Pregnancy Photo!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child! Lea and ... (read more)
