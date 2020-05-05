STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From TCU, Pace, AMDA, and More!

Article Pixel May. 5, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Morgan Lennon from New York University


Cabaret Reel
Click Here for More Information on Morgan Lennon

JT Snyder from Texas Christian University


Senior Showcase ('Maria' - West Side Story, A Bronx Tale- Monologue, 'Step too Far'-Aida
Click Here for More Information on JT Snyder

Michael Santomassimo from Pace University


Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Michael Santomassimo

Kaimana Neil from Roosevelt University


Taking The Wheel
Click Here for More Information on Kaimana Neil

Izzy Mercaldo from Western Connecticut State University


Put The Gun Down
Click Here for More Information on Izzy Mercaldo

Caitlin Grace Rose from Fresno Pacific University


Monologue: Fat Men In Skirts
Click Here for More Information on Caitlin Grace Rose

Isabella Dunsieth from University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theatre BFA Actor Training Program


Monologues: Margaret from Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare; Jackie-O from The House of Yes by Wendy MacLeod
Click Here for More Information on Isabella Dunsieth

Mafe Parada Ruiz from University of West Florida


'Love Rosie' Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Mafe Parada Ruiz

Alexandra Fiscus from AMDA College of the Performing Arts


Gimme Gimme
Click Here for More Information on Alexandra Fiscus

Carmen Burbridge from Shenandoah University


Monologue: Pocatello by Samuel D. Hunter
Click Here for More Information on Carmen Burbridge


