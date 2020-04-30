Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Point Park, UCLA, Missouri State, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Robbi Fryer from Baldwin Wallace University
Monologue: How To Catch Creation
Mafe Parada Ruiz from University of West Florida
She Used to Be Mine
Fernando Carsa from UCLA TFT
Hero
Jordan Marie McMillan from Point Park University
Run Away Baby
Marcus Canada from Oklahoma City University
Slide Some Oil/Go Back Home
Kayla Nicosia from Point Park University
Step Out Of The Shadows - Glen Hansard, Europe (Monologue) - Michael Gow
Emma Rothfield from Northwestern University
'Where's My Shoe?', She Loves Me; 'The Beauty Is', The Light in the Piazza
Cathy Ritter from DeSales University
Beautiful by Carole King
Casey Lamont from Indiana University
'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'
Jenna Leavitt from Missouri State University
'I Think That He Likes Me'
