The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From NYU, Kent State, Viterbo, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Sophie Shahbazi from Viterbo University
No Man Left For Me-Will Rogers Follies
Click Here for More Information on Sophie Shahbazi
Hosea Mundi from American Musical and Dramatic Academy
"When The Sun Goes Down" from Into the Heights
Click Here for More Information on Hosea Mundi
Dylan Fisher from University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Let sing-Violet;Beautiful City-Godspell
Click Here for More Information on Dylan Fisher
Julia A. Wallach from New York University
Changing My Major
Click Here for More Information on Julia A. Wallach
Mary Kim from Missouri State University
Your Texas
Click Here for More Information on Mary Kim
Mikaela Ray from Kent State University
'The Secret Service' from Mr. President and 'You Oughta Know' from Jagged Little Pill
Click Here for More Information on Mikaela Ray
Kalen Robinson from Howard University
'Gimme Gimme ' and 'Watch What Happens'
Click Here for More Information on Kalen Robinson
Emily Riedel from Temple University
Hit Me With A Hot Note/Before It's Over
Click Here for More Information on Emily Riedel
Chloe Belongilot from Coastal Carolina University
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Click Here for More Information on Chloe Belongilot
Erin Glenn Niebuhr from Baldwin Wallace University
Down With Love
Click Here for More Information on Erin Glenn Niebuhr
VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone & More Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
