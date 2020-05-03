Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Montclair State, Boston Conservatory, Auburn, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Eduardo Marin from University of West Florida
Barry is Going to Prom
Click Here for More Information on Eduardo Marin
Jasper Keen from University of North Carolina School of the Arts
(Monologue) Runaways by Elizabeth Swados
Click Here for More Information on Jasper Keen
Shea Coughlin from Western Connecticut State University
Musical Theater Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Shea Coughlin
Mackenzie Greiner from Manhattan School of Music
Eliza from The Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence/ Right Through You by Alanis Morissette
Click Here for More Information on Mackenzie Greiner
Mafe Parada Ruiz from University of West Florida
She Used to Be Mine
Click Here for More Information on Mafe Parada Ruiz
Laura Zimmer from Manhattan School of Music
Out of Love
Click Here for More Information on Laura Zimmer
Clara Zimm from Montclair State University
'Bound to you' from Burlesque / 'Show Me' from My Fair Lady
Click Here for More Information on Clara Zimm
Erin Schafheitle from The Boston Conservatory
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Erin Schafheitle
Sarah Beth Cumella from Auburn University
Dead Mom
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Beth Cumella
Claire Greenberg from Oklahoma City University
Performance Reel (The Music That Makes Me Dance, When Did I Fall In Love, Good Girl)
Click Here for More Information on Claire Greenberg
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: 300 Artists Unite for Virtual Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations
a??a??a??a??a??a??a??The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of... (read more)
Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical
Ralph Fiennes will head to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
BroadwayHD Announces May Lineup - THE GOES WRONG SHOW, ON THE TOWN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming May lineup, which includes a slate full of adored classics and brand new series debuts.... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations
a??a??a??a??a??a??a??The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of... (read more)
Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical
Ralph Fiennes will head to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
BroadwayHD Announces May Lineup - THE GOES WRONG SHOW, ON THE TOWN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming May lineup, which includes a slate full of adored classics and brand new series debuts.... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)