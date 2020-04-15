STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 24

Apr. 15, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Pierre Mballa from Point Park University


"Messy Bessy" by Louis Jordan/ "Infinite Joy" from Elegies
Click Here for More Information on Pierre Mballa

Eva Carrasquero from Molloy College/Cap21


In the Air Tonight - American Psycho
Click Here for More Information on Eva Carrasquero

Gina Fonseca from Boston University School of Theatre


Dance Nation Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Gina Fonseca

Emely Martin from Salisbury University


When the Music Played from Dr Zhivago by Lucy Simon
Click Here for More Information on Emely Martin

Eleni Demos from University of West Florida


Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Eleni Demos

Jo Armstrong from Manhattan School of Music


Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jo Armstrong

Charlie H. Ray from Baldwin Wallace University


'Epic III' (Hadestown)
Click Here for More Information on Charlie H. Ray

Meghan Greene from James Madison University


A Stranger
Click Here for More Information on Meghan Greene

Angela LaRose from DeSales University


Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Angela LaRose

Caitlin Fischer from Boston University


On + Off
Click Here for More Information on Caitlin Fischer


