The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 24
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Pierre Mballa from Point Park University
"Messy Bessy" by Louis Jordan/ "Infinite Joy" from Elegies
Eva Carrasquero from Molloy College/Cap21
In the Air Tonight - American Psycho
Gina Fonseca from Boston University School of Theatre
Dance Nation Monologue
Emely Martin from Salisbury University
When the Music Played from Dr Zhivago by Lucy Simon
Eleni Demos from University of West Florida
Vocal Reel
Jo Armstrong from Manhattan School of Music
Vocal Reel
Charlie H. Ray from Baldwin Wallace University
'Epic III' (Hadestown)
Meghan Greene from James Madison University
A Stranger
Angela LaRose from DeSales University
Vocal Reel
Caitlin Fischer from Boston University
On + Off
