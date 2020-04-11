STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 20

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Lexi Rae Smith from Point Park University


'The Light in the Piazza'
Wilson Plonk from University of Michigan


What Do I Need With Love
Zoie Tannous from University of California, Irvine


Reel
J'Quay Lamonte Gibbs from Indiana University of Pennsylvania


Santa Fe
Jake Hartman from Elon University


Vocal Reel
Mari Duckler from New York University


TMI- Carner and Gregor
Kenneth Remaklus from Otterbein University


Vocal Reel: 'Me, Who Am I?' from Cinderella, 'Good Kid' from The Lightning Thief, and 'The Contest' from Sweeney Todd
Ally Dods from James Madison University


Live Out Loud
Zoey Lytle from San Jose State University


Anywhere But Here - Honeymoon in Vegas
Alexis Gardiner from The Hartt School


No Peace
