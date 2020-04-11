Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 20
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Lexi Rae Smith from Point Park University
'The Light in the Piazza'
Click Here for More Information on Lexi Rae Smith
Wilson Plonk from University of Michigan
What Do I Need With Love
Click Here for More Information on Wilson Plonk
Zoie Tannous from University of California, Irvine
Reel
Click Here for More Information on Zoie Tannous
J'Quay Lamonte Gibbs from Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Santa Fe
Click Here for More Information on J'Quay Lamonte Gibbs
Jake Hartman from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jake Hartman
Mari Duckler from New York University
TMI- Carner and Gregor
Click Here for More Information on Mari Duckler
Kenneth Remaklus from Otterbein University
Vocal Reel: 'Me, Who Am I?' from Cinderella, 'Good Kid' from The Lightning Thief, and 'The Contest' from Sweeney Todd
Click Here for More Information on Kenneth Remaklus
Ally Dods from James Madison University
Live Out Loud
Click Here for More Information on Ally Dods
Zoey Lytle from San Jose State University
Anywhere But Here - Honeymoon in Vegas
Click Here for More Information on Zoey Lytle
Alexis Gardiner from The Hartt School
No Peace
Click Here for More Information on Alexis Gardiner
