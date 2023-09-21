The Children's Museum Of Manhattan Celebrates Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur, often considered one of the "High Holy Days," is a very significant time in Jewish culture.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

The Children's Museum Of Manhattan Celebrates Yom Kippur

The Children's Museum Of Manhattan Celebrates Yom Kippur

The Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) celebrates Yom Kippur on Monday, September 25, 2023. For more information, please visit https://cmom.org/cmom-programs/.

Dava Schub, CMOM's CEO and Museum Director says "at CMOM we have been taking play seriously for 50 years and it never gets old! Through hands-on art and exploration, we spark curiosity and wonder in young children and help them to understand the world around them."

Yom Kippur, often considered one of the "High Holy Days," is a very significant time in Jewish culture. Celebrate this important occasion and honor Jewish traditions through fun and interactive art-making projects!

"Recognizing and honoring holidays and pivotal cultural moments in our calendar is part of the Museum's long tradition of offering programs that reflect our audience and serve as vehicles for nurturing cultural competence among young learners and their adults," said David Rios, Director of Public Programs, and Curator of Contemporary Art.

Schub adds: "Our Jewish holiday celebrations and all our multicultural programs reflect CMOM's commitment to building a more just and inclusive society. Research reveals that biases form in children as young as three and through positive early exposure to diverse cultures we see the potential to interrupt biases before they form in young children. That's pretty powerful stuff!"

Design a Tzedakah Box: Charity Box Making

Learn about Yom Kippur, the day of atonement in the Jewish calendar, as you design a charity box to help families in need.

Monday, September 25 | 11:00 am - 12:30 pm & 2:00 pm - 3:45 pm

Drop-in | All ages | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks

Public Programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation and The Nissan Foundation.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.



