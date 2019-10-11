The Chelsea Symphony's October 25 And 26 Concert Features Jessie Montgomery's Starburst
The second concert, Made of Stars, on The Chelsea Symphony's 2019/2020 season, RISE UP: Music that Inspires and Uplifts, on October 25 and 26 is a chamber orchestra concert featuring Jessie Montgomery's Starburst, a work for string orchestra that plays on the imagery of rapidly changing musical colors by using exploding gestures juxtaposed with gentle fleeting melodies to create a multidimensional soundscape.
Starburst by Jessie Montgomery was commissioned by the Sphinx Organization and premiered in 2012. Packing a big punch in just three and a half minutes, it "reflects today's fashionable motoric, pop-oriented, post-minimalist style, albeit with memorable melodies, structural discipline, and not one cliché in the book" (Classics Today).
Also on the concert is Mozart's Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter" and Twilight Song, a World Premiere by TCS resident composer and founding member, Aaron Dai.
Concertos on this series include Mozart's Concerto No. 4 for Horn with Peter DelGrosso (Friday night 10/25 only), Jennifer Higdon's Soliloquy for English Horn and Strings with Jason Smoller (Friday night 10/25 only), Carl Maria von Weber's Andante & Hungarian Rondo for bassoon with Tilden Marbit (Saturday night 10/26 only), and Franz Joseph Haydn's Horn Concerto No. 2 with Adam Schommer (Saturday night 10/26 only).
Offering seven concert series from September 2019 through June 2020, The Chelsea Symphony's 2019/20 season RISE UP features orchestral works that inspire and uplift.
Premium unassigned seating in special reserved areas on sale now on Eventbrite! Limited day-of tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $20.
