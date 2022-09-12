The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Announces The 12th Season Of Great MUSIC IN A GREAT SPACE

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), presents the twelfth season of Great Music in a Great Space under the direction of Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music and Organist.

With choral and organ performances ranging from Antonio Vivaldi's Magnificat to George Walker's Lyric for Strings, this season provides a culturally diverse offering inside the Cathedral's gothic interior.

The season kicks off with recitals by Artist in Residence David Briggs and Associate Director of Music and Organist Daniel Ficarri, with the Noree Chamber Soloists. Both concerts feature works by German Romantic composers, including Briggs's new transcription of Robert Schumann's Rhenish Symphony. Musica Sacra, the longest continuously performing professional chorus in New York City, presents music spanning from 14th century England and France to the 20th century. In Spring 2023, the Cathedral Choirs and Orchestra join forces for the world premiere of Briggs's Stabat Mater, conducted by Tritle, and Morten Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna, led by Associate Director of Music and Choirmaster Bryan Zaros. Long-time collaborator Nina Stern returns with world music ensemble Rose of the Compass for the GMGS season finale with the Cathedral Choir, a celebration of Venice as a cultural crossroads.

Holiday music is a beloved tradition at the Cathedral. The Cathedral's Christmas concerts include carols sung by the audience, and the New Year's Eve Concert for Peace, founded by Leonard Bernstein in 1984, continues this year with music of inspiration and social conscience.

Sunday afternoon organ recitals return, featuring organists from around the world, and culminating in the return of the Great Organ in the spring after a four-year hiatus. These performances plumb the riches of the repertory, include premieres, and explore new avenues of composition and performance for the King of Instruments.

Tickets are now available on the Cathedral's website. Students are admitted free to select performances with valid school ID. Visit the Cathedral's website for more information about the 2022-2023 season of Great Music in a Great Space.ed Cathedral.