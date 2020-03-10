The Cathedral Choir And Ensemble 1047 Will Perform Johann Sebastian Bach's, St. John Passion
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's Great Music in a Great Space concert series continues with a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's St. John Passion on Tuesday, March 31st at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan.
Conducted by Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music, the Cathedral Choir and Ensemble 1047 will perform Bach's monumental St. John Passion in the Cathedral's Gothic grandeur. "St. John at St. John" has become a signature production of the Cathedral Choir under Kent Tritle, and draws audience from near and wide. Andrew Fuchs, Joseph Beutel, Amy Justman, Kirsten Sollek, Lawrence Jones, and Peter Stewart will appear as soloists.
Tickets start at $25. Complimentary tickets are available to students by showing a student ID at the Visitor Center on the night of the concert. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit https://www.stjohndivine.org/calendar/29426/st-john-at-st-john-bachs-st-john-passion.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)