The Cathedral Choir And Ensemble 1047 Will Perform Johann Sebastian Bach's, St. John Passion

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's Great Music in a Great Space concert series continues with a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's St. John Passion on Tuesday, March 31st at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan.

Conducted by Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music, the Cathedral Choir and Ensemble 1047 will perform Bach's monumental St. John Passion in the Cathedral's Gothic grandeur. "St. John at St. John" has become a signature production of the Cathedral Choir under Kent Tritle, and draws audience from near and wide. Andrew Fuchs, Joseph Beutel, Amy Justman, Kirsten Sollek, Lawrence Jones, and Peter Stewart will appear as soloists.

Tickets start at $25. Complimentary tickets are available to students by showing a student ID at the Visitor Center on the night of the concert. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit https://www.stjohndivine.org/calendar/29426/st-john-at-st-john-bachs-st-john-passion.





