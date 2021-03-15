The Catapult Project Launches Applications For Artists Committed To Founding Online Businesses

The Application is now live for The Catapult Project's inaugural cohort! The Catapult Project is a fully sponsored, six month accelerator program that empowers brilliant performing artists to build innovative businesses that create financial autonomy, and the freedom needed to pursue their art. The business skills, self-knowledge, mentorship, and community support received over the course of the project will create the foundation needed to thrive far beyond these uncertain times.

The program includes:

8 Sessions of 1:1 Coaching with a Certified Business Coach.

Facilitated Mastermind Peer Group

Small Business Workshops run by industry experts

A budget for custom startup services specific to your business.

Says the non-profit's founders, "We want to help performers replace their 'survival job' with a revenue stream that's totally aligned with their skills and values. The pandemic has seen an explosion of artists using their talents in new ways, and we're here to help accelerate their success in online business."

Applications due April 15th!