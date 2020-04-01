The Cast of THIS IS US Shares Set Secrets & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus.

Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) with the cast of This Is Us: Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson and Ken Olin. The cast revealed how The Actors Fund provided help to them, talked about their former day jobs, and shared behind the scenes info.

"Have you been Zooming each other over this hiatus or is this the first time you've seen each other?" Seth asked.

"We've been texting." Susan Kelechi Watson revealed.

Watson shared how much The Actors Fund helped her before she landed the gig on This Is Us:

"Maybe a year before I got this show I was really broke, like really poor. I was trying to figure out what to do next and how to pay bills... Somebody told me about The Actors Fund. They were like, 'You know they can pay a month of your rent and take care of a bill.' and I was like, 'What is this magical place?'... One of the things I remember the most, just sitting and talking with somebody at The Actors Fund, it was the first time somebody sat me down and was just compassionate about the plight of the artist. They were like, 'You don't need to struggle to be an artist, you're not supposed to be a starving artist. Your art is worthy of a certain amount of compensation.' That was the first time I ever heard that."

The cast shared stories from the set and more, with Mandy Moore revealing the amount of time she spends in the makeup chair being aged up:

"Three and a half hours to do the present day, and I've done the future makeup twice and it's about five and a half."

Chrissy revealed that she kept the ending to the pilot under wraps from her friends and family until it aired.

"We didn't tell anybody anything! ... That's what's so exciting is you're waiting and watching somebody watch the pilot and you're like, 'Did they get it?' And then some people don't and their minds are blown."

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

This Is Us has been nominated for Best Television Series - Drama at the 74th Golden Globe Awards and Best Drama Series at the 7th Critics' Choice Awards, as well as being chosen as a Top Television Program by the American Film Institute. Sterling K. Brown has received an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award, and an NAACP Image Award for his acting in the series. Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz received Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress. In 2017, the series received ten Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, with Brown winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





