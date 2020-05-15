The Cast of THE FLASH to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of "The Flash" will join them LIVE on "Stars In The House" on Tuesday, May 19th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. In support of The Actors Fund, Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Jesse L. Martin (Joe West), Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells), Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon/Vibe), Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton) and Hartley Sawyer (Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man) will share behind-the-scenes stories and discuss all that is ahead for Team Flash after the recent season six finale. Fans tuning in will be able to have their burning questions answered in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House" - there will be LIVE music!
"The Flash" joins the lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including current TV favorites "One Day At A Time," "Barry,""Young Sheldon," and "This Is Us;" along with reunions featuring the casts of "Melrose Place," "White Collar," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and more. Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!
"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
