The Cast of HOCUS POCUS Will Reunite For Bette Midler's Virtual HULAWEEN Celebration
The virtual gala will take place on Friday, October 30.
The cast of Hocus Pocus will reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween celebration, held virtually this year. This year's event is call "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover."
The event will feature Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, as well as some guests, all to raise funds for New York Restoration Project's critical environmental and social justice work.
Your personalized access link will be emailed to you in advance of the event, and you will be informed of all the Hocus Pocus fun in store leading up to the big night.
Purchase your ticket here.
