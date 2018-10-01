The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes KINKY BOOTS' Justin Colombo

In case you missed it, last week the Broadwaysted crew was happy to be joined by one of the stellar cast members of Kinky Boots, Justin Colombo!

We poured out cider, Montelobos Mezcal, and Kona Beer as Justin spilled about his epic journey to "Raise You Up" in his Broadway debut, his awesome work on The Turf Sports, and his fond memories of #EnemyoftheShow Jay Schmidt's college jazz shoes.

Game Master Kimberly leads us through a Lights of Broadway Show Cards game of "Celebrity" and then teaches us the creatively-named new game "Kinky Boots" where we have to come up with new musicals based on descriptive clothing titles. Justin also makes his way through a memorable "Kevin's Corner," Bryan raves about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts 1 & 2, and Kimberly shares her experiences at this year's Miss America.

We have a blast with new #FriendoftheShow Justin Colombo, so listen in then make sure to see him on Broadway in Kinky Boots before the show closes on April 7th, 2019!

Listen to the episode here:

About Justin : Justin Colombo is a proud Ithaca graduate who is currently making his Broadway debut in the hit musical Kinky Boots. He is also a 2017 and 2018 Broadway Show Softball League All-Star at 3B/SS and is Head Writer/Editor-in-Chief at The Turf Sports. Follow him @JColombo54

Include