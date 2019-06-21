The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Talks with The Ensemblist's Mo Broadway

This week we have a blast chatting and laughing with our podcast buddy from The Ensemblist Mo Brady! We're pouring out Manhattans with Van Brunt Stillhouse Whiskey as Mo spills about his journey from actor to activist with Broadway Cares, his love of (and encyclopedia-like knowledge of) Broadway ensemble members, and the creation and evolution of The Ensemblist.

Game Master Kimberly leads us through a game of "Broadway CareBears" and we break out special "The Prom"-themed Lights of Broadway Show Cards for the new game simply titled "The Prom." Mo also visits, Kevin's corner, we have an in-depth chat about the Tony broadcast, and we rave about our favorite ensemble tracks in musicals. We have such an amazing time with Mo so grab your cocktail and your headphones and join in the fun as Mo Brady gets Broadwaysted!

About Mo : Mo Brady is a Broadway actor turned social media expert and co-creator, podcast host, and content director of The Ensemblists. He works as the Video and Social Media Producer for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit that unites theatre artists and theatre lovers to help those in need. Mo made his Broadway debut as the pumpkin pants-clad Conquistador in The Addams Family, where he also understudied the role of Wednesday's boyfriend. Lucas Bieneke. On the second season of NBC's "Smash", he played Gabe, one of the performers on Hit List's journey from off-Broadway to the Tony Awards. Follow him @TheEnsemblist

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

