The Broadway Cast Reunion Series Will Host the Cast of COME FROM AWAY This Week

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series, virtual visits with Broadway casts "backstage" and unrehearsed, will host the original Broadway stars of the Tony & Olivier Award winning musical COME FROM AWAY Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 5 PM Pacific / 8 PM Eastern. See your favorite stars, interact with the cast via chat, and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as the cast members really let their hair down.

Tickets can be purchased via: www.BroadwayCastReunion.com.

The hour long virtual visit will feature: PETRINA BROMLEY (Bonnie & others), JENN COLELLA (Beverley/Annette & others), KENDRA KASSEBAUM (Janice & others), Q. SMITH (Hannah & others), ASTRID VAN WIEREN (Beulah & others), SHARON WHEATLEY (Diane & others).

Entertainer/entrepreneurs, Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon, launched The Broadway Cast Reunion Series, which emerged as a hugely popular feature of Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails , a weekly show that ended its successful 50 week online run in April. The series offers online Broadway cast reunions of many major musicals unable to tour this season, providing audiences the chance to stay connected to some of their favorite performers in a unique way.

The duo recently hosted the Broadway and National Tour stars of the Tony Award winning revival of Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady. The show featured LAURA BENANTI (Eliza Doolittle), SHEREEN AHMED (Eliza/Tour), ROSEMARY HARRIS (Mrs. Higgins), JORDAN DONICA (Freddy Eynsford-Hill) and SAM SIMAHK (Freddy/Tour). On June 23rd, they will host A Bronx Tale.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical" and 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical."

Prior to the start of the pandemic, global productions of COME FROM AWAY included New York, Toronto, Melbourne, London and a North American Tour.