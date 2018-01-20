The Best of Bernie: A Video History of HELLO, DOLLY's New Leading Lady!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

Starting today, January 20, two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, capping a 60-years-long career of triumph after triumph as "the most accomplished musical comedy star of her generation" (The Washington Post), will take on the title role in the most successful and beloved Broadway production of the year: Hello, Dolly!, winner of the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical.

Ms. Peters joins the astonishing list of Broadway and Hollywood luminaries who have inhabited the role, which, in addition to Ms. Midler, includes Carol Channing, Pearl Bailey, Phyllis Diller, Betty Grable, Martha Raye, Ginger Rogers, Ethel Merman, in her last appearance on Broadway, and Mary Martin, who led the West End company.

Joining Ms. Peters on January 20, will be four-time Tony Award nominee and six-time Emmy Award nominee Victor Garber as Horace Vendergelder, Olivier Award nominee Charlie Stemp making his Broadway debut in the role of Barnaby Tucker, and Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay.

As Peters prepares for her bow tonight, we salute one of our very favorite leading ladies with a look back at her legendary career on the stage.

Welcome back, Bernadette!

