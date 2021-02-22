Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Artist's Institute and SculptureCenter Partner for ARTISTS OR INSTITUTIONS

Artists or Institutions runs February 25 - April 22, 2021 on Zoom.

Feb. 22, 2021  

This spring, the Artist's Institute and SculptureCenter are co-organizing a series of talks and conversations to inspire new thinking about the future of small arts institutions. The invited speakers are artists who have deep and varied experiences working within and alongside arts organizations. Experimentation, artistic leadership, racial and economic justice, community building, and sustainability are among the topics they'll discuss.

The series assumes that as the conditions of living and working in New York have changed over the last 50 years, the city's arts institutions have too. These changes have dramatically affected how artists interact and find community with one other as well as artists' expectations for their professional lives. We often hear institutions say they care about artists. Yet we want to ask again: What does it mean to center artists and their needs, really?

The artists we've invited have a plenitude of resources to share, ones we expect will transform how we look at our organizations. We invite others who are working toward a more just and interesting future for artists to join us in hearing what they have to say.

Program Details

Thu, Feb 25, 1pm with Alan Ruiz

Thu, Mar 11, 1pm with Christopher Udemezue and Andrea Solstad

Thu, Mar 25, 1pm with Steffani Jemison and Quincy Flowers

Thu, Apr 8, 8pm with Farid Rakun

Thu, Apr 22, 1pm with Florian Pumhösl

All sessions are free and open to the public on Zoom. Live captioning will be provided. This program is developed alongside the course "Artists' Co-Op II" at the Artist's Institute at Hunter College.


