The Apollo Joins JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE Producing Team

The legendary Apollo has joined the producing team of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. This production marks the Broadway producing debut of The Apollo.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will be directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen and star Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award, Tony Award, SAG Award, and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson, six-time NAACP Image Award winner Cedric “The Entertainer,” Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Joshua Boone.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will return to Broadway in Spring 2026, with performances set to begin at a Shubert Theatre to be announced. Complete casting, the full creative team, and specific production dates will be revealed at a later time.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone unfolds in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steadfast Seth and warm-hearted Bertha Holly. Their home offers refuge to Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost wife—and to reclaim the self he was forced to abandon during seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner.

As buried traumas surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes one of profound self-discovery. Around him, others seek connection, direction, and healing from a past marked by pain. Through poetic dialogue and vivid, deeply human characters, Wilson crafts a powerful meditation on identity, resilience, and renewal.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is the second installment in Wilson’s American Century Cycle — his groundbreaking ten-play series chronicling the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century. This long-awaited revival brings Wilson’s enduring legacy back to Broadway, reaffirming the urgent, timeless relevance of his work.