The Apollo Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Cold Chillin' Juice Crew All-Stars Showcase

On Monday, November 20, The Apollo will mark the 35th anniversary of the historic 1988 Cold Chillin' Juice Crew All-Stars Apollo Theater Showcase with In Conversation: Cold Chillin’ Records Showcase. These sold-out concerts in November of 1988 marked a pivotal moment in hip-hop’s transition from the clubs and house parties to theaters and concert halls.

Go behind the scenes and hear from iconic hip-hop label Cold Chillin' Records co-founder, Tyrone "Fly Ty" Williams and Video Music Box founder and director, Ralph McDaniels, as they discuss how they helped blaze the trail for hip-hop culture to be a global phenomenon.

This conversation, facilitated by Lyricist Lounge's Ant Marshall, will also showcase never-before-seen footage from the original 1988 showcase, offering a time-travel experience to witness the evolution of hip-hop's magic. You can also look forward to special appearances by Juice Crew All-Stars, including Big Daddy Kane, Roxanne Shanté, Marley Marl, MC Shan, Kool G Rap, Debbie D, Glamorous, and more.

In Conversation: Cold Chillin’ Records Showcase is part of The Apollo's Fall 2023 season. Promotional support for Big Daddy Kane, Roxanne Shanté, and Marley Marl has been provided by Warner Records.

WHEN: Monday, November 20, 2023. Doors open at 6:30PM EST. Program begins at 7:30PM

WHERE: The Apollo’s Historic Theater (253 W 125th Street New York, NY 10027)