The All-Star Orchestra Nominated For Two 2025 New York Emmy Awards

The All-Star Orchestra, an ensemble comprising top musicians from the best orchestras across the country to perform under Music Director Gerard Schwarz, has announced that it has been nominated for two New York Emmy Awards.

The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has selected the episode "A Symphonic Organ Spectacular" - episode 601, season 6 - to be nominated in the Entertainment (Long-Form Content) and Audio - Live / Post Production categories. The 68th Annual Emmy Awards will be presented on October 11 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

The hourlong episode originally aired in July, 2024 on WNET, the New York PBS affiliate (channel 13). It features French composer Camille Saint-Saëns's iconic Organ Symphony, which has thrilled audiences worldwide ever since its premiere in 1886. The program opens with Mexican composer Carlos Chávez's Sinfonía india, from 1931, featuring authentic melodies of indigenous peoples and native percussion instruments of Aztec heritage. Congratulations to the musicians of the All-Star Orchestra, Maestro Schwarz, video director Habib Azar, recording engineer/editor Dmitriy Lipay, audio producer/mastering mix engineer Alexander Lipay, video editor Andrew Mayatskiy, executive director Paul Schwendener, and everyone else who was involved in the making of "A Symphonic Organ Spectacular" and the whole series.

Now in its second decade, the 10-time Emmy Award-winning All-Star Orchestra gives viewers a front-row seat to the world's greatest music. The series features classical masterpieces and new works from leading contemporary American composers, aiming to expose a broad audience to classical music while keeping the experience accessible. Besides presenting performances of classical and contemporary works, the programs feature musical excerpts, images, interviews and educational commentary by Maestro Schwarz, the All-Star Orchestra musicians, and special guests.

In 2024, the All-Star Orchestra received its 10th Emmy award at the 67th Annual New York Emmy Awards Ceremony. "The Pines of Rome and the Restless Sea won in the Audio Post-Production category. In 2021, the All-Star Orchestra received its eighth and ninth Emmy awards for "From Italy and Hungary with Love," a program featuring music by Mendelssohn and Kodaly, won in the Special Event - Edited category. That episode also received an Emmy in the Audio Post-production category.

The All-Star Orchestra series has been broadcast nationwide on public television since 2013, and previously won Emmy awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2024.

The All-Star Orchestra's sixth season, which began nationwide broadcasts in fall 2024, includes "A Symphonic Organ Spectacular"; "Symphonic Metamorphosis," with works by Paul Hindemith, Franz Liszt, and Anton Webern; "Concerto for Orchestra," featuring the masterpiece by Béla Bartók, and Bach; and "Schubert's Immortal Unfinished Symphony," also featuring music by American composers David Diamond and Joan Tower.

To view "A Symphonic Organ Spectacular," visit https://youtu.be/Vfh06cp8NBY

For more information, visit allstarorchestra.org.

For a shareable 30-second preview of the All-Star Orchestra's 2024 season, click HERE.

All-Star Orchestra 2024 photos are available HERE (Photo credit: "All-Star Orchestra")

The All-Star Orchestra's Music Education Academy - in partnership with the Khan Academy - was founded in 2014 to bring great classical music to millions of students. Online features and lessons present unique content, including award-winning HD video, and enable self-learning via the Khan Academy - the world's leading free education website.

The All-Star Orchestra is made possible by generous contributions from the Estate of David Endicott Gannett, Peter Gottsegen, the Park Foundation, the Charles and Lisa Simonyi Fund for Arts and Sciences, Rebecca Benaroya, Agnes Gund, Jerald E. Farley, Marlys and Ralph Palumbo, Susan Hutchison, Alan Benaroya, Bernice and Sanford Grossman, Betty Lou Treiger, Joan S. Watjen, Susan and Elihu Rose, the Milken Family Foundation, Benita and Charles Staadecker, Vivian Serota, Dr. Kennan H. Hollingsworth, and Judi Flom, among others.