The Actors Fund 2021 Virtual Gala Honoring Debbie Allen, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley & More Raises Over $1 Million

The Actors Fund announced today that last night's 2021 Virtual Gala raised over $1 million to support their programs and services. As previously announced, the evening celebrated The Actors Fund; Emmy Award-winning icon, Debbie Allen; clean tech investor, real estate developer and philanthropist Niko Elmaleh; Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning producer Stacey Mindich; and creators of the talk show "Stars In The House," Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, as they received The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor.

The gala included performances by Jason Robert Brown, Megan Fairchild, Santino Fontana, Syncopated Ladies, Jose Llana, Kelli O'Hara, Zachary Noah Piser, and Michael Rosen.

Presenters for the gala included Robert Fairchild, Michael Greif, Andrea Martin, and Chandra Wilson, as well as an appearance by Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Mark your calendars for Spring 2022 when The Actors Fund will gather in person to celebrate Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS, who will receive the Medal of Honor, along with more amazing honorees yet to be announced!