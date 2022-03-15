The ADAPT Leadership Awards Raises Over $800,000 For ADAPT Community Network

The ADAPT Leadership Awards took place on March 10th at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The Gala celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the non-profit organization, formerly called United Cerebral Palsy of New York City (UCP of NYC).

The awards honor the accomplishments of extraordinary individuals who have made an impact on people with disabilities and have inspired others through their professional and charitable endeavors. The gala raised $800,000 to support the important ongoing programs and services of ADAPT Community Network.

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, was honored with the Hausman Humanitarian Award in a special video presentation by Judy Woodruff.

The 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards Honorees were: LaChanze - Tony, SAG, and Emmy-winning actress; Amy Robach - Co-Anchor of ABC News' GMA3: What You Need to Know, and 20/20; Andrew Shue - Actor and Entrepreneur, co-founder of CafeMedia, Do Something, and The People; Ali Stroker - Actor, 2019 Tony Award-winner.

Past ADAPT Leadership Award honorees Deborah Roberts and Al Roker served as Honorary Gala Chairs. Honorary Gala Co-Chairs were Cara Buono, Tamsen Fadal, Abigail Hawk, Susan Lucci, and Mike Woods.

David Muir, 2019 ADAPT Leadership Award honoree; Willie Geist, Cara Buono, Tamsen Fadal, James Hausman, and Liz Cohen Hausman made special appearances at the gala.

The 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Committee was Danny Abelson, Gary Geresi, Peg Gould, Liz Hausman, Linda Laul, Beth Matthews, Daniel Murphy, and Thomas Skrobe.

ADAPT Community Network Board members attending were Gary Geresi, Gideon Asher, Houda Foster, Richard Levy, Thomas Skrobe, and James Hausman.

VIPs attending included: Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece; Yesim Philip, Alan Zack, Michael Berger, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Teresa Priolo, Kori Chambers, Mr. G, Tanya Rivero Warren, Kerri E. Neifeld, Brett Friedman, Fernanda Nevin, Jodie Patterson, Stacey Bronfman, Marina Rust, Dr. Kathryn Beal and Bruce Beal, Amanda Taylor, Blair Husain, David and Cynthia Wassong, Claus Moeller, Kevin and Laura Hickman, Chris McDonnell, Javier Gomez, Lori Sokol, Ainsley Earhardt, and Patrick Hazlewood.

For more information about ADAPT Community Network, go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org.