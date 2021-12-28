The 92nd Street Y to Present Harkness Artist In Residence Showcase

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2021-22 season continues with in-person showcases in Buttenwieser Hall on Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15, featuring artists with special connections to 92Y. On Friday, January 14, current Artists in Residence Baye & Asa and Passion Fruit Dance Company illuminate their processes in a series of hour-long informal showcases followed by talkbacks moderated by Harkness Dance Director Taryn Kaschock Russell. Tickets are $10 in advance / $15 at the door / free to APAP conference attendees with a badge and are available at https://www.92y.org/event/baye-and-asa-and-passion-fruit-showcase.

Baye & Asa

12-1 pm

3-4 pm

Suck It Up - a new work showcased here in its entirety - is a duet confronting the violent fallout of male insecurity and entitlement.

Second Seed - a short film originally released in October 2020 - is a response to D.W. Griffith's 1915 silent film The Birth of a Nation.

Passion Fruit Dance Company

1:30-2:30 pm

4:30-5:30 pm

Dance Within Your Dance - an excerpt from Passion Fruit's 2016 piece inviting audiences to connect with the techniques, rhythms and essence of hip-hop and house dance.

Both Baye & Asa and Passion Fruit Dance Company return for formal presentations of their work in Kaufmann Concert Hall on February 24 as part of the Harkness Dance Center's Mainstage Series. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.