The 92nd Street Y Presents The New York Philharmonic String Quartet & Beatrice Rana Play Mozart, Shostakovich, And More

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents The New York Philharmonic String Quartet & Beatrice Rana play Mozart, Shostakovich, and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on June 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts are also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC STRING QUARTET

BEATRICE RANA, piano

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 7:30 PM

92Y's second co-presentation with the New York Philharmonic this season features the New York Philharmonic String Quartet joined by Beatrice Rana. Their program spans nearly 250 years and focuses on music written in response to dark times and ideas. The concert opens with award-winning contemporary composer Joel Thompson's In response to the madness, his quartet capturing the angst of our early 21st century universe. Mozart's "Dissonance" Quartet follows. The program's final work features Rana in her first appearance on the 92Y stage, following her pre-pandemic Carnegie Hall debut.

JOEL THOMPSON: In response to the madness

MOZART: String Quartet in C Major, K. 465 "Dissonance"

SHOSTAKOVICH: Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57