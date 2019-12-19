The 7th Annual UG! MAS COMEDY SHOW SPECTACULAR! at Drexler's

Word up HO HO HO's! It's that time of year again where we UG! It for Xmas! Come party with NYC's funniest as we get drunk off that nog & tear up the night! You KNOW we're gonna have tons of drink specials & hilarious yuletide guests, so screw Santa! Get your naughty on with us this Holiday Season & #UGIT

Secret Santa rules: Each performer must bring a wrapped gift to perform & will receive a gift after their set (Under 10 dollars suggested but hey if you wanna pay more go right ahead)

1 Gift = 5 min spot.

2 Gifts (one for the show, the other for either of our hosts/bartender) = 10 minute spot!

Let's all get naughty & NICE #WASTED before Xmas and #UGIT!

Information:

The 7th Annual UG! MAS Comedy Show Spectacular!!

Hosted By Satan AKA Nicholas Fofonoff

Presented by Todd Montesi, Christopher Wagner, and Richard James

MONDAY Dec. 23rd, 2019 @ Drexler's:

9 Ave A, NYC, NY 10009 (bet. E. 1st & E. 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM (Sign up/check in begins 8:15PM)

No Cover, One Drink Min.

For info/reservations: show contact info

Via subway: F train to 2nd Ave.

https://www.youtube.com/MONTIKILLAVISION

https://www.facebook.com/UGCOMEDYSHOW/

http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/



#UGIT NOTE: IT'S THE LAST UG Comedy SHOW! OF 2019!!! COME DOWN & SEND OFF THIS YEAR #RIGHT w/ DA FUN CRAZIES OF THE EAST VILLAGE, COME & #UGIT!





