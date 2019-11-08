The 65th Obie Awards Are Set For May 18, 2020

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice have announced that the 65th Annual Obie Awards will return to New York's Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street) on Monday, May 18, 2020 to celebrate and honor Off- and Off-Off-Broadway productions that opened between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

The 2020 awards will be co-chaired by Obie-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck and choreographer Sam Pinkleton. Longtime Village Voice critic, Michael Feingold, will continue to serve as an advisor in the role of Chairman Emeritus.

"Every year, we see the impact that Off- and Off-Off-Broadway has in shaping empathy through the impressive work on stage," said Hitchens. "In the last five years, we've been privileged to receive unequalled guidance from Michael Feingold, and as we look towards the future of the Obies, we are fortunate to have two incredible thought leaders and artists in Rachel and Sam. We look forward to seeing their wisdom and insight enhance the Obies this year.

The judges' panel for the 65th Annual Obie Awards, co-chaired by Hauck and Pinkleton, includes Lighting & Sound America editor-in-chief, David Barbour, Obie-winning lighting designer Mark Barton, choreographer Camille A. Brown, Obie-winning actor/playwright David Greenspan, actor Jenny Ikeda, Producing Artistic Leader of the Obie-winning The Movement Theatre Company David Mendizábal, American Theatre Magazine senior editor Diep Tran and playwright Anne Washburn.

"We are deeply honored and completely thrilled to be joining the Obies team as the Co-Chairs of this season's Obie Awards. In collaboration with our friends at the American Theatre Wing and the Village Voice, and with the guidance of the estimable Michael Feingold, we are proud to gather the remarkable group of artists and journalists for this season's judges panel," said Hauck and Pinkleton. "Together, these artists bring a wide perspective and a deep well of expertise. With them, we are excited to celebrate the vanguard of live performance and rigorous work being made by many generations of theater makers in all corners of Off- and Off-Off-Broadway."





