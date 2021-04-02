Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The 15 Best Theater Tweets from Theater Stars and Fans This Week
April Fools pranks, theater memes, great throwbacks, and more-- these are the top theater tweets this week!
Spending all of your time on social media as the Broadway shutdown continues? Yeah, we are too.
Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 15 theater tweets from this week, featuring funny April Fools pranks, theater memes, and great throwbacks.
1.
There has been a lot of talk about time travel and seeing this or seeing that. I think we can ALL agree that we would ALL go back in time for Pearl Bailey in Hello, Dolly!- Jamie DuMont (@jamiedumont) March 29, 2021
ALL. OF. US. pic.twitter.com/TJ45n4sUKO
2.
we, as a society, do not talk about how absolutely brilliant Carolee Carmello was as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd enough. pic.twitter.com/xGi5Un6Eyq- benji (@sevenbenjisins) March 29, 2021
3.
new true crime series pic.twitter.com/5Ul22TJlPc- Annoying Actor Friend (@Actor_Friend) March 30, 2021
4.
A thing of beauty. Congrats team @AmelieMusicalUK for making it to Piccadilly Circus! @CriTheatre pic.twitter.com/bkA1E6RcLV- David Hutchinson (@DaveHutchinson_) March 30, 2021
5.
was just caught belting "burn"from @HamiltonMusical in my car at the laundromat ? pic.twitter.com/WIY9C8Fn6V- ravenwells (@ravenmwells) March 28, 2021
6.
GAME OF THRONES is coming to the stage as a play. But what if it were a musical? What would the song titles be? #gameofthronesmusicalsongs- Howard Sherman (@HESherman) March 30, 2021
7.
same girl https://t.co/Gve1i2pVzN- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) March 31, 2021
8.
??? Thank you!!! https://t.co/xsbcToeEfz- Bonnie Milligan (@BeltingBonnie) March 31, 2021
9.
March 31, 2021
10.
64 years ago today, @RnH_Org's CINDERELLA starring @JulieAndrews premiered live on television for the first time ever! aoe?- Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA (@RHCinderella) April 1, 2021
More than 100 million people tuned in to watch the magical production in 1957! #CinderellaMusical #OTD pic.twitter.com/W3ClCxzoE7
11.
I haven't talked about Hadestown in the last five minutes. People really can do hard things.- naná ? (@chanlixir) March 30, 2021
Anyways uh... here's a sketch of The Fates because I haven't drawn in a whileaoe? pic.twitter.com/VkP8MjP8ZD
12.
#Broadway@AintTooProud#gettingcloser#nyc#nycwalks#timessquare pic.twitter.com/guBXcZss6a- Kate Cherichello (@positively_kate) March 29, 2021
13.
FIRST OFFICIAL REOPEN DATE, BROADWAY IS COMING BACK https://t.co/nAi1Ex0JEM pic.twitter.com/kvf0Smc1y3- Erica (@takemetocerch) March 30, 2021
14.
Was gonna make an April fools about broadway reopening this month but then I hurt my own feelings thinking about it so anyway I miss broadway- Kathryn Gallagher (@kathryng) April 1, 2021
15.
April fools harkens back to when @HarveyFierstein pretended to call out of Hairspray which was unheard of and whole staff was in on it and Dick Latessa and I totally fell for it and we was pranked!- Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) April 2, 2021