The 15 Best Theater Tweets from Theater Stars and Fans This Week

Spending all of your time on social media as the Broadway shutdown continues? Yeah, we are too.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 15 theater tweets from this week, featuring funny April Fools pranks, theater memes, and great throwbacks.

There has been a lot of talk about time travel and seeing this or seeing that. I think we can ALL agree that we would ALL go back in time for Pearl Bailey in Hello, Dolly!



ALL. OF. US. pic.twitter.com/TJ45n4sUKO - Jamie DuMont (@jamiedumont) March 29, 2021

we, as a society, do not talk about how absolutely brilliant Carolee Carmello was as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd enough. pic.twitter.com/xGi5Un6Eyq - benji (@sevenbenjisins) March 29, 2021

new true crime series pic.twitter.com/5Ul22TJlPc - Annoying Actor Friend (@Actor_Friend) March 30, 2021

was just caught belting "burn"from @HamiltonMusical in my car at the laundromat ? pic.twitter.com/WIY9C8Fn6V - ravenwells (@ravenmwells) March 28, 2021

GAME OF THRONES is coming to the stage as a play. But what if it were a musical? What would the song titles be? #gameofthronesmusicalsongs - Howard Sherman (@HESherman) March 30, 2021

64 years ago today, @RnH_Org's CINDERELLA starring @JulieAndrews premiered live on television for the first time ever! aoe?



More than 100 million people tuned in to watch the magical production in 1957! #CinderellaMusical #OTD pic.twitter.com/W3ClCxzoE7 - Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA (@RHCinderella) April 1, 2021

I haven't talked about Hadestown in the last five minutes. People really can do hard things.

Anyways uh... here's a sketch of The Fates because I haven't drawn in a whileaoe? pic.twitter.com/VkP8MjP8ZD - naná ? (@chanlixir) March 30, 2021

FIRST OFFICIAL REOPEN DATE, BROADWAY IS COMING BACK https://t.co/nAi1Ex0JEM pic.twitter.com/kvf0Smc1y3 - Erica (@takemetocerch) March 30, 2021

Was gonna make an April fools about broadway reopening this month but then I hurt my own feelings thinking about it so anyway I miss broadway - Kathryn Gallagher (@kathryng) April 1, 2021

