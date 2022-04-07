Test Your Knowledge at THE STAR WARS MOVIE QUIZ At Caveat NYC

On "Star Wars Day" this year, Jedi, Sith, Rebels and Imperials alike are invited to test their knowledge of a galaxy far, far away at THE STAR WARS MOVIE QUIZ.

A panel of Star Wars-loving comedians (Tim Barnes, Cody Lindquist and Achilles Stamatelaky) will chat about the film saga while competing in real time against

trivia teams in the audience (both at Caveat and livestreaming from home) using the web-based trivia software Risio.

Chris Mann-Nelson leads lively, silly film discussions while guiding players through his 34 challenging questions. As always, Chris will be joined by a ridiculous movie character sidekick played by comedian Yoni Lotan; this time suburban dad Garth Mail (formerly known as Darth Maul).

And unlike poor Chewbacca, the in-person winner of the game will be awarded a medal!

Tickets available at https://caveat.nyc/event/the-star-wars-movie-quiz-5-4-2022/. Event is 21+. All attendees must show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Please consult caveat.nyc for full Covid policies.

THE MOVIE QUIZ is a pandemic-born labor of love that's grown into a one-of-a-kind trivia experience. Chris Mann-Nelson took his years of hosting pub quizzes for NYC Trivia League and performing comedy and combined them into a weekly livestream program that lets the audience test their movie knowledge against each other and the comedians and filmmakers that stop by.