Telly Leung, Michael James Scott, Nancy Opel and More Join SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD in Radial Park

New City Music Theatre has announced additional Broadway mainstays and rising talent for its inaugural event, an exclusive concert staging of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World. The expanded, star-studded cast takes on the thrilling, contemporary exploration of the classic song cycle in a one-night only event at Radial Park at Halletts Point on Thursday, August 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets, starting at $30, are available online at www.NewCityMusicTheatre.org.

A roster of larger-than-life Broadway voices is set to join the New City Music Theatre concert staging of Songs for a New World, paying tribute to New York City and all its artists and inhabitants with a fresh, contemporary perspective. Last seen in the title role of Aladdin, Telly Leung (he/him) lends his talents to "The World Was Dancing" for the evening. Another Aladdin alum, Michael James Scott (he/him) will take on the soaring, penultimate number "Flying Home" before returning to the New Amsterdam this fall. Following her recent turn in the Broadway company of Wicked, Tony nominee Nancy Opel (she/her) will show off her comedic chops in "Just One Step," while Bre Jackson (The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon; she/her) gives voice to "The Flagmaker, 1775."

Also joining the cast are Marc G. Dalio (Beauty and the Beast tour; he/him) and Heath Saunders (The Great Comet; he/they), pairing up on "The River Won't Flow," as well as Darian Sanders (The Lion King tour; he/him) taking on "Steam Train." Grace Stockdale (Waitress 1st National Tour; she/her), Nya (The Spongebob Musical tour; they/them), Nick Drake (he/they), and music director Rick Edinger (he/they) will open the show with "The New World," as well as providing backup vocals throughout the evening. Rounding out the newly-announced cast members are dancers Yeman Brown (Jagged Little Pill; he/they), Jennifer Florentino (Moulin Rouge; she/her), Zuri Noelle Ford (West Side Story; she/her), Yuka Notsuka (she/her), and Michael Anthony Sylvester (he/him).

This unparalleled group of artists joins the previously announced Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Kyle Taylor Parker, Shereen Pimentel, and Ciara Renée. Tony nominee Jenn Colella, previously announced to perform the number "She Cries," has withdrawn from the production for personal reasons; her replacement will be announced shortly.

NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld directs the production, with music direction by Rick Edinger and choreography by Ahmad Simmons. Scenic design is by Theron Wineinger; costume consultation is by Jake Poser; lighting design is by Alan Edwards; and sound design is by Julian Evans. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

New City Music Theatre's one-night only production of Songs for a New World will play Radial Park at Halletts Point on Thursday, August 26 at 7:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.NewCityMusicTheatre.org.