Telly Leung Discusses His Radio Free Birdland Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Leung also discussed the importance of the theatre industry, being part of Broadway For Biden, and more.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 2, he chatted with the incredible Telly Leung.

Leung will headline a concert with Radio Free Birdland on Thursday, September 3 at 7PM ET. He discussed this concert in the interview!

"First of all, I was thrilled to get to sing again, with my musicians," Leung said. "For this concert, my music director was with me, the amazing Gary Adler." He said that he was allowed to have an extra musician on stage because Adler's partner is a violist, and they're from the same quarantine pod.

Leung said that the idea of not having an audience "at first, is strange."

"But, I really crafted a show where I spoke directly to the people at home," he said. "In some ways, cabaret is such an intimate experience. We've made it even more intimate."

He went on to say, "I think it is impossible for any cabaret artist to do a show right now and not address what's happening in 2020. So I just tried to create a show that just laid it all out there, and addressed where I am emotionally."

Leung went on to reveal a bit of what fans can expect if they tune in to the concert.

"I bookended the show with some Liza Minnelli because she's terrific," he said. "I also wanted to feature some original music that Gary wrote during this quarantine."

"I sing Proud of Your Boy from Aladdin, I visit some tunes that I did on Broadway," he said. "I sing What Makes a Man from Allegiance and I make it a rallying song for people to vote.

Throughout the rest of the interview, Leung talked about his experiences during the pandemic, the importance of the theatre industry, being part of Broadway For Biden, and more. Finally, as is tradition in Backstage LIVE interviews, Leung talked through some highlights of his career.

Star of Broadway's Godspell, Allegiance and Disney's Aladdin, Telly Leung returns to the Birdland stage with musical director Gary Adler (Altar Boyz) and J.J. Johnson on viola. This eclectic concert will follow the musical journey that has led Telly from Brooklyn to Broadway, taking an intimate and revealing look at the ups and downs of what it takes to be a professional singer. The show includes songs by Kander & Ebb, Kelly Clarkson, and material from The Lion King, Allegiance, RENT, and Aladdin.

Telly Leung is a New York City native who recently starred on Broadway as the title role in Alladin. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), Godspell, RENT (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in RENT at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums - I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on The Yellow Sound Label.

