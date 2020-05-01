Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been posting updates on her Instagram Story. The doctors were forced to amputate Nick's leg last week due to blood clots, and they recently implanted a pace maker. Nick has been in a coma for over a month.
One of Nick's buddies, fellow Broadway actor Ted Brunetti (who appeared with Nick in the hit Broadway musical A Bronx Tale) was so deeply moved, that he is now helping Nick and his family in a unique and amazing way.
When Nick became ill, Ted reached out to his brother Joseph, who, as a Senior Designer, created many famous products for Crocs Shoes, Tommy Hilfiger, Bath & Body Works, and many others.
Ted told Joseph "Since you're already making great virus protection products for stores like Whole Foods, why don't you make the 'world's only VIRUS PROTECTION KIT' containing all the products people are desperate for, and we can donate profits to help Nick and Amanda and their baby Elvis?!" Joseph loved the idea.
The Brunetti brothers went to work creating the world's only VIRUS PROTECTION KIT consisting of masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, and disposable gloves. About the project, Joseph explained, "There's a reason why no one else has made anything like this...it is extremely difficult to produce and deliver even one of these products-let alone all of them together." Working day and night for the past month, they now have all the components ready - with each item FDA Certified and of the highest quality. In addition to the kits, they are also offering the best quality FDA Certified KN90 masks in sets of 50pcs and 100pcs. While Joseph handled the design and production, Ted rolled up his sleeves and created a website so everyone can order these essential products.
In keeping with their commitment to supply these vital products to as many people as possible and help Nick and Amanda at the same time, the Brunetti Brothers have priced their kits and masks at less than half the price of what others are asking, while still maintaining the highest quality possible.
A portion of the proceeds of the VIRUS PROTECTION KIT will also be donated to Covid-19-related charities.
To purchase a kit and masks while also making a huge difference for Nick and Amanda and little Elvis, log onto https://www.virusprotectionkit.org/
