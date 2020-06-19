Ted King Joins MSG Entertainment as President, Creative Content and Studio Productions

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE) today announced that 35-year entertainment industry veteran, Ted King, will join the Company as President, Creative Content and Studio Productions, effective June 22. In this role, Mr. King will lead MSG Sphere Studios, a bi-coastal creative studio focused on developing compelling content for MSG Sphere - the world's first large-scale venue to combine cutting-edge technology with multi-sensory storytelling to deliver fully immersive experiences.

Specifically, Mr. King is responsible for overseeing the creation of a full slate of content for MSG Sphere, as well as other commercial clients. This includes managing all aspects of content strategy and development - from conception to execution. In addition, he will work with MSG Sphere construction and MSG Ventures, the team behind the venue's state-of-the-art technologies, to develop tools that facilitate the creative process, helping artists, creators and educators maximize MSG Sphere's immersive capabilities.

Mr. King will also be tasked with designing immersive experiences for MSG Sphere that impact other key areas within the venue, including its fully programmable LED exterior, as well as its main atrium, among others. The first MSG Sphere is being built in Las Vegas. MSG Entertainment has also announced plans to build its first international venue in London, pending necessary approvals. Mr. King will report to MSG Entertainment's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Dolan.

Mr. Dolan said: "With MSG Sphere, we're using cutting-edge technology to transform the entertainment venue and construct an entirely new platform. As an experiential storyteller, Ted understands how to build powerful environments, making him ideally suited to help us unlock MSG Sphere's potential and create experiences that truly transport audiences. Ted has spent the last year as a consultant on this project, and we are thrilled to make him an official part of our MSG Entertainment family."

Mr. King said, "This is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an exciting vision for the future of entertainment - fully immersive experiences on a grand scale. I am excited to be joining the team and look forward to building on the rich legacy of the Company."

MSG Entertainment is also opening a new, 48,500 square-foot space in the legendary Burbank Studios that will be used by MSG Sphere Studios, MSG Ventures and other MSG Entertainment employees. The space will feature a 10,500 square-foot soundstage that was originally home to The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, which is currently being transformed into a state-of-the-art, full-service studio that includes production, editing, camera testing, and recording space. The Burbank, California location also allows MSG Entertainment to take advantage of the depth of skills, talent and technology available on the West Coast.

About Ted King:

Mr. King brings more than three decades of experience designing, developing and producing immersive themed entertainment projects worldwide. Most recently, Mr. King served as Senior Show Producer for Paramount Pictures' Themed Entertainment, where he was responsible for leading the creative development of show and attraction content for multiple international projects. At the same time, Mr. King served as Principal of Ted King Entertainment, which he founded in 2009, and was Executive Producer at Granaroli Design & Entertainment, which he joined in 2011.

During his distinguished career, Mr. King has worked on hundreds of ground-breaking projects, including the Warner Bros. World Theme Park in Abu Dhabi, where he recently supervised the development, production and installation of all music and soundtrack content for the billion-dollar park.

Mr. King also worked on the creative development and production of attractions such as "The Starquest Adventure" for Samsung; "King Kong;" "The Ghostbusters Show;" "The Funtastick World of Hanna Barbera" for Universal Studios, Florida; "Jurassic Park, The Ride" for Universal Studios Hollywood; and "Caesar's Magical Empire," at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. Mr. King produced music, soundtrack and multimedia content for Paramount Pictures "Star Trek the Experience," in Las Vegas; "The Race for Atlantis," IMAX's first 3-D motion simulator experience; and "Asteroid Adventure," IMAX's first hi-definition ride film at Phantasialand, Germany.

Mr. King composed and produced songs for the "EFX" live show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and also conceived, co-wrote and directed "Mistify," SeaWorld Orlando's multimillion-dollar fountain and fireworks spectacular, one of the most successful live entertainment offerings in the park's history. Mr. King also developed and produced music and multi-media content for the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta and Dollywood's award winning, "Mystery Mine" themed roller coaster. In addition, Mr. King oversaw development of show and attraction content for the Studio City Casino Resort, in Macau.

