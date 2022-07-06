Teatro SEA Celebrates Arts For All At Annual Arte Pa' Mi Gente Festival This Summer

Teatro SEA's annual festival of Latin American arts and culture, Arte Pa' Mi Gente/Arts for All, returns to the outdoors this August. Organized by the leading Latino bilingual arts-in-education theater for families and youth with support from The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center, the festival brings together a lineup of artists across disciplines for three days of free family celebrations. This year's festival theme is "Archipelago of Culture," highlighting the importance of island culture and Afro-Caribbean artistic traditions.



"The arts are for everyone. From dance to theater to music, art empowers communities and connects us to our varied histories and traditions," said Dr. Manuel Morán, founder, CEO and artistic director of Teatro SEA. "Arte Pa' Mi Gente is a love letter to Latin American trans-caribbean culture and a chance for New Yorkers to experience diverse art forms together across generations and backgrounds."



"An archipelago is both a literal fact and a beautiful metaphor for the varied intersecting traditions and art forms from the Caribbean islands that all come together here in New York City, from the rhythmic legacies of Cuba to the cinematic scene from Vieques, Puerto Rico," said Libertad Guerra, Executive Director of The Clemente Center. "This edition of Arte Pa' Mi Gente Festival celebrates the distinct and shared heritages of the Caribbean and their overall contribution to our city's artistic identity."



The three day festival is free to the public and will include a series of outdoor performances, workshops, films, and concerts, designed for families and across age groups. Featured guests include a workshop led by Dr. Drum, director of BombaYo, a musical group that ignites the ancestral rhythms of Bomba, an African derived music and dance tradition developed in Puerto Rico, a film screening matinee by Vieques Film and Human Rights Festival and La Gloria, a Latin Cabaret featuring Mestizo, and the workshop activations from The People's Bus civic engagement initiative by artist Yazmany Arboleda as the newest destination point of La Plaza at The Clemente. Teatro SEA will also present outdoor performances of its original puppet theater production Cesar Chavez and the Migrants.



Arte Pa' Mi Gente is an annual event that fulfills Teatro SEA's mission to make art accessible to underserved audiences. The outdoor theater offers an open-air family friendly environment, with all outdoor performances free for the public. This festive environment includes an arts fair with individual artists and local gallery sellers, food vendors, and artesanía caribeña (Caribbean cultural arts & crafts).



Arte Pa' Mi Gente Festival Date: Friday, August 12-Sunday, August 14, 2022

FREE



Location: La Plaza @ The Clemente | 107 Suffolk Street, NY 10002

(J/M/Z to Essex St. or F to Delancey St.)

Full Program Schedule:

Friday August 12

7:15PM Welcome and Award Ceremony

8-9PM La Gloria, A Latin Cabaret (Featuring Mestizo)

Saturday August 13

2-9PM Artisans and Food Vendors Open

2PM NYC's Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater Presents Puppet Time

2PM-3PM Family + Children Workshops:

2-3PM Mono Prints: Lithograph workshop (Spanish) (1hr) & The Peoples Bus

activations

3-4 PM Cesar Chavez and the Migrants

4-5PM Instruments with Recycled Materials, Lucrecia, Dimitry & The Peoples Bus activations

4-6PM Matinee Kabayitos Cinema by Vieques Film Festival (Suggested Donation $10)

Calle de la Resistencia (musical) 1hr 20min; Matahambre film preview on Tito Matos

7:15PM Welcome and Award Ceremony

8-9PM La Gloria, A Latin Cabaret (Featuring Mestizo)

Sunday August 14

1-6PM: Artisans and Food Vendors Open

1PM-3PM Family + Children workshops:

1-2PM "We Are Drum": BombaYo's director Dr. Drum workshop (1hr) & The Peoples

Bus activations

2-3PM The Pura Belpré Project or Pedro Animal Falls in Love (Children's Theater)

3-4PM Vejigante Mask Workshop by Dimitry, Lucrecia & The Peoples Bus activations

1PM-3PM PM Matinee Kabayitos Cinema by Vieques Film Festival (Suggested Donation $10)

Cuba:

El Monte (documental) 13min.

Argentina:

Como en la T.V. (ficción) 14min.

España:

Otra forma de caminar (documental, con animación) 21min.

Puerto Rico:

Aquí (documental) 6min.

Nuevo Rico (animación) 16min.

$7.25 (ficción)

Alma (ficción) 15min.

Matahambre film preview on Tito Matos

4:30PM Welcome and Award Ceremony

5:15PM La Gloria, A Latin Cabaret (Featuring Mestizo)

Established in 1985, SEA (Society of the Educational Arts, Inc.), is the premiere Bilingual Arts-in-Education Organization and Latino Children's Theater in the United States. SEA has created and produced a combination of educational theater productions and art workshops/programs specifically designed to examine, challenge and create possible solutions for current educational, social and community issues. Its internationally celebrated programs include school, outdoor, community and main stage performances, workshops and residencies, among others, reaching over 75,000 children and young adults every year. The organization, established by Dr. Manuel A. Morán, currently has offices in San Juan, New York, and Florida. Teatro SEA has its performance space at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center on Manhattan's Lower East Side. More information at teatrosea.org



Founded in 1993 The Clemente is a Puerto Rican and Latinx cultural space rooted in the Lower East Side, and a mainstay of the downtown independent cultural scene. We connect and co-create with contemporary artists, cultural workers and small arts organizations by offering subsidized office and studios, exhibition, rehearsal, office and venu