Taylor Mac Tours HOLIDAY SAUCE in December
Taylor Mac will perform the bedazzling, moving and politically stirring Holiday Sauce-the delightfully irreverent work exploring Christmas as calamity-in various locations across the country in December. Holiday Sauce is produced by Pomegranate Arts (Executive Producer, Linda Brumbach; Associate Producer, Alisa Regas) and Taylor Mac's company Nature's Darlings.
Holiday Sauce upends our yuletide traditions and celebrates the holiday in all of its dysfunction with the families you choose to love. The Los Angeles Times praised the performance for its "freewheeling love and generosity" and for "cast[ing] a cathartic spell to make things a little lighter for all those who find caroling, eggnog and enforced family visits destabilizing."
Conceived, written, performed, co-directed, and co-produced by Taylor Mac, the creative team for Holiday Sauce includes Matt Ray (Musical Direction and Arrangements), Niegel Smith (Co-Direction), Machine Dazzle (Set and Costumes). Mac will bring Holiday Sauce to Newark, NJ (December 4 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center), Richmond, VA (December 7-8, Modlin Center for the Arts, presented by Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond), Washington, D.C. (December 12, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Opera House), Ann Arbor, MI (December 14-15, Power Center, presented by University Musical Society), and Seattle, WA (December 19-20, The Moore Theater, presented by Seattle Theatre Group).
Playwright, actor, singer-songwriter, performance artist, director and producer, Taylor Mac is a 2017 MacArthur Fellow and is the author of seventeen full-length works of theater. A 24-Decade History of Popular Music won the 2017 Edward M. Kennedy Award for Drama inspired by American History and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama. The work was also made The New York Times "Best of 2016" lists in three categories: Performance, Theater and Classical Music.
