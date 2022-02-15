Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Contest Now Accepting New Submissions

TWO WEEKS REMAIN to submit songs to the FOURTH ANNUAL Write Out Loud Contest, led by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud team -- Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy.

Writers can submit original songs via writeoutloudcontest.com through 11:59PM on February 28, 2022. A team of adjudicators will review submissions this spring; three to five winning songs will be recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with selections from up to 10 finalists.

Of the contest, Louderman said, "The influence awarded with success can be cultivated into a force for good. Having always been excited by new works and cultivating community, we pooled our resources and identified a need in the Musical Theatre industry: amplifying new songwriters from across the country (and the globe)! What started with an Instagram Story & a Google Form has flourished into a 501(c)3 Non-profit organization that empowers the next generation of Musical Theatre songwriters!"

Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo.

Watch viral sensation 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé here.

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube for upcoming concert dates new releases from the 2021 album!