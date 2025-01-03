Taylor Iman Jones, Alex Wyse, Jade McLeod And More To Be Featured On WINNER Concept EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Theatre Barn's record label, Theatre Barn Records, will record a concept EP of the original musical Winner, featuring Taylor Iman Jones (Six, Head Over Heels), Jade McLeod (Jagged Little Pill), and Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar, Spring Awakening). Released in time for Pride 2025, the album will be available wherever you stream music.

Written by Nico Juber (Millennials Are Killing Musicals) and Joe Barros (Yasuke: The Legend of the Black Samurai), Winner is a musical about a rigged election at a Southern California high school in 1999. At the center of this original coming out and coming-of-age story, the musical explores a female-identifying queer narrative and is one of the first to explore bisexuality.

The album also features Jessie MacBeth (Xena: Warrior Musical), Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line, The Old Globe's Destiny of Desire), Kristopher Stanley Ward (Tina, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Logan Leilani Blount, Federico Hradek, and Cay Ryan Murray.

The album is Executive Produced by Héctor Flores Jr., Kate Trammell, and Joe Barros for Theatre Barn Records, with the support of Co-Producers Carrie Murray, Catherine Gray and Debra Smalley, and Associate Producers Dunbar Hofmann Productions, Juber Productions, Julie Peterson Klein, and Take My Shot Productions.

New York Theatre Barn is dedicated to releasing EPs and concept albums of original musicals in development with Theatre Barn Records. Releases include Xena: Warrior Musical, Sueños: Our American Musical EP, Café Con Leche EP, Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical, the song cycle Seasons, and the New Musicals Mixtape (featuring the musicals The Belle of Tombstone and Ghost in the Machine).