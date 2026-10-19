Abigail Barlow Will Return to Broadway's SIX as Katherine Howard

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Award-winning hit musical Six will welcome back Grammy Award winner and returning queen Abigail Barlow to the role of Katherine Howard beginning November 1 at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street).

Abigail Barlow replaces Aimie Atkinson who will depart the production October 31, 2026.

Abigail Barlow (Katherine Howard) is a GRAMMY winning singer, songwriter, and composer best known for her viral pop songs including “Heartbreak Hotel” (20m+ independent streams), and as 1/2 of Barlow and Bear - the writing duo behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album and Disney's Moana 2, which tallied the biggest opening in history for an animated film and cemented Barlow and Bear as the youngest, first, and only female composing team to write all the songs for a Disney film. With over 2.3 million TikTok followers, a Forbes 30 Under 30 nod, and 75m+ Spotify streams, Abigail is currently at work on multiple projects spanning music, film, TV, and stage.

The cast of Six features Najah Hetsberger (& Juliet, Little Shop of Horrors) as Catherine of Aragon, Chloe Tucker Caine (“Owning Manhattan,” Mamma Mia! National Tour) as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris (Six Original UK cast and North American tour of Six) as Jane Seymour, Aimie Atkinson (Six Original UK cast, Beetlejuice) as Katherine Howard, Olivia Donalson (Six, the Dolly Parton musical) as Anna of Cleves, and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton) as Catherine Parr.

The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Sierra Fermin, Julia McLellan, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Now in its SIXth historic year on Broadway, Six has played to over 2 million people, is the longest running show to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre, is the 39th longest running show in Broadway history, and the 7th longest running Broadway show to have originated in the UK.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 35 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre, formerly the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where the show will play its final Broadway performance January 3, 2027.

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