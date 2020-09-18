Tate Donovan, Susan Egan, Danny DeVito and More From the Cast of HERCULES to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Tune in Wednesday, September 23rd at 8 PM ET.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of the beloved 1997 animated film "Hercules" will go the distance to reunite on "Stars in the House." LIVE on Wednesday, September 23rd at 8 PM ET, on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, Herc himself (Tate Donovan) will be joined by Susan Egan (Meg), Danny DeVito (Phil), Roger Bart (Young Hercules singing voice), and the spectacular muses - Lillias White (Calliope), LaChanze (Terpsichore), Cheryl Freeman (Melpomene) and Roz Ryan (Thalia) - for a night of reminiscing, recounting of their heroic journey working on this film, and of course, some showstopping musical performances!

Fans tuning in will be able to ask the questions they've always wondered in real time, and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air.

"Hercules" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Night at the Museum," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You